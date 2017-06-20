Milton Keynes City Fest launches this week

Milton Keynes’ week long ‘CityFest’ - launching later this week - will celebrate new towns as hubs of diversity and innovation.

A highlight of the event will be the second edition of the International New Town Day on Wednesday, June 28.

The one-day conference in Middleton Hall will look at present and future challenges and opportunities for new towns globally.

The event will bring together a range of experts including academics, urban planners, historians, and local government from around the world.

Case studies from across Europe to China and Africa will touch on issues around migration, cultural change, and high speed urban growth.

CityFest takes place in Milton Keynes from June 26 to July 1st, and also includes The Academy of Urbanism Symposium ‘New Towns: What’s Next?’ (June 30) examining the way places respond to changing lifestyles and technological innovations, joint INTI/AoU day of city tours, discussions, and an evening drinks reception during which participants will discover and understand the roots and soul of the 50-year old Milton Keynes: its past, present and future (June 29).