Milton Keynes Clinical Commissioning Group invites you to its annual meeting

NHS Milton Keynes Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG) – the local commissioners of healthcare services – is inviting the public to their annual general meeting.

The meeting, on Wednesday, September 20 – is an opportunity to find out about the work of the CCG over the last twelve months.

Registration for the event will begin from 5.30pm and will include a health market, with the AGM starting at 6pm.

Since its inception the CCG has been responsible for planning and buying healthcare services for the local population and ensuring that the quality of care is of a high standard.

Dr Nicola Smith, chair of NHS Milton Keynes CCG, said: “We welcome members of the public at our AGM. Attending the meeting is a chance for people to find out a bit more about what we do and what we have been focussing on over the last year.

“Our annual reports will also be available to take away and we are hosting a market place for other health and social care partners to show you what they are currently working on.”

The meeting will be held between 5:30pm and 7:30pm at the Ridgeway Centre, Featherstone Road, Wolverton, MK12 5TH

To register to attend visit www.surveymonkey.co.uk/r/Miltonkeynesagm