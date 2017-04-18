Milton Keynes coffee club members host Easter parade

Members of Wolverton’s senior citizen coffee club held an Easter parade at Thursday’s meeting.

“Everyone donned their beautiful hats making it so colourful, tables were decked out in green and yellow, and there were lots of daffodils, Easter eggs and hot cross buns,” said secretary Bernice Taylor-Brown.

After the group photograph (pictured) members did a lap of honour around the hall to the song In your Easter Bonnet.

“Chairman Bernard Dackcombe also celebrated a special birthday and by the smiles all round it was a super party,” Bernice added.