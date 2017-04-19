Milton Keynes College announces Patisserie Academy

Milton Keynes College is excited to announce that acclaimed patisserie consultant and pastry chef, Claire Clark MBE will open a Patisserie Academy at its Bletchley Campus this May.

The Claire Clark Academy, centre of patisserie excellence will realise a joint ambition of both Claire’s and the college, to nurture the next generation of pastry chefs in the UK.

The Academy will officially launch on May 18 and will be for students, professionals and enthusiastic home bakers.

The programme will start with part day, one day, evening and weekend courses for home bakers and professionals.

The areas covered will include chocolate, sugar work, bread, pastry work, modern desserts, classic desserts, plating desserts and more.

Specific times of day will be focused on, such as the ever popular afternoon tea and the constantly growing trend for baking bread.

The doors will open to the first intake of college students in September.

The Academy can accommodate 14 full-time students of the college and the students will have the additional benefit of having work experience with Claire Clark in her ‘day job’.

Lee Maycock, National Chairman of the Craft Guild of Chefs pledged his support to this initiative.

He said: “It’s great to hear Milton Keynes College has aligned itself with someone so talented as Claire Clark to launch its patisserie academy.

“It’s paramount that we nurture the potential talent in the next generation to secure the future of this great industry. Claire will bring a wealth of experience and depth of knowledge to the college.”

Claire added: “This Centre of Patisserie Excellence truly has been created and supported by the industry for the industry.

“There are many of us who passionately want to see the skills that we learnt, continue to be used in kitchens across the UK. We had to find a way to pass these on - and Milton Keynes College has had the vision to realise that this is needed.

“Students will leave the college, not only with their professional qualification - but with the added accreditation from the Claire Clark Academy, something that we are working hard to ensure is highly recognised and respected, with chefs understanding the skills that the students will have acquired to achieve this.

“By opening the Academy doors beyond the college students, we can continue to develop other professionals and inspire home bakers too. I cannot contain my excitement that this is really happening.”

For further information and course enquiries visit www.mkcollege.ac.uk/subjects–we-offer/hospitality-and-catering