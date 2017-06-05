Milton Keynes College launches a ‘vibrant new brand’

Milton Keynes College has set about creating a new identity, to reflect the energetic, vibrant and people focused ethos of the leading learning environment.

Maintaining its core mission to ‘Transform Lives Through Learning’, the concept for the new brand is based on the synergy of a lava lamp, with students transforming throughout their education, gently warmed and nurtured by the College, ultimately enabling the students to rise to the top of their preferred industry.

Dr Julie Mills, principal and chief executive of Milton Keynes College said: “Whilst our mission and values, which are fundamental to both the history and the future of the College, will remain unchanged, we felt that the anniversary of Milton Keynes’ 50th birthday, was the ideal time for the College to replicate the forward thinking and expanding future of our fantastic city.

“I hope that staff, students, businesses and the community will be as enthused as I am about this exciting new chapter for Milton Keynes College.