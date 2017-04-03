Milton Keynes College offers aspirational alternative to traditional sixth form

Following the announcement in January that Milton Keynes College has revised its Sixth Form offer, it has revealed the exciting alternative routes available to students looking to accelerate their academic and career progression.

From September the College will replace GCSEs and A Levels as full time programmes of study with a bespoke selection of alternative courses, including Applied and Forensic Science and Enterprise and Entrepreneurship.

Two new one-year qualifications will replace existing GCSE pathways; the BTEC First Diploma in Applied Science at Level 2, which is a practical, work related course, and good preparation for a career in science or for progression on to further study, and the BTEC Level 2 Award in Enterprise, providing students with a practical introduction to life and work as an entrepreneur.

For students wishing to study at Level 3, there will be three two-year pathways, including two single-subject qualifications; the BTEC Level 3 National Extended Diploma in Enterprise and Entrepreneurship and BTEC Level 3 National Extended Diploma in Forensic and Criminal Investigation, both of which are equivalent to achieving three A Levels.

A new broader Level 3 pathway, known as the Academic Studies and Progression to Higher Education Pathway, is also available, combining BTECs in Science, Marketing and Law, studied together, and again equivalent to three A Levels in total.

Further to this, a new Access to Higher Education Diploma in Education & Humanities Studies, which gives adult students wider options for humanities-based subjects and progression onto University, will also be available.

“We are excited at the prospect of offering these new qualifications to future Milton Keynes College students.” said Simon Cohl, Head of School for Academic Studies at Milton Keynes College.

“We listen to student feedback when shaping our curriculum, and work closely with local and regional businesses and understand what they are looking for, in terms of technical and professional skills, from their prospective employees. With this at the forefront of our minds, we are very keen to ensure that MK College’s alumni are successful on their courses, and are the right fit for business, now and in the future.”

For further information visit www.mkcollege.ac.uk