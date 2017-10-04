Milton Keynes community fridge receives five-star rating

MK Community Fridge are celebrating official accreditation from MK Council to recognise them as a 5-star

food business.

Just three months from their launch, the project team of 19 volunteers have collected and redistributed nearly a ton of food from local residents, allotment owners, gardeners, businesses and community groups.

“We are all so delighted by the positive response and look forward to welcoming even more new faces over the winter months now that we have extended our staffed hours and can share the project more widely,“ said Hel Innes, project co-ordinator.

The project is regularly staffed by volunteers on weekday evenings between 7-9pm and Thursday and Friday mornings between 10.30-1pm in the foyer of The Old Bath House on Stratford Road, Wolverton. The (honesty) fridges and freezer are also accessible out of staffed hours when there are people using the building.

Food collections from Co-op, Costas, Tesco, Belistore and allotment owners fill the fridges and shelves daily and the project has been helping local residents and gardeners to successfully share their unwanted food and reduce their food waste.

You can learn more about how the project works here www.mkcommunityfridge.org