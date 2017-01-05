Milton Keynes commuters benefit after Xmas train upgrades

Passengers returning to work this week are benefiting from a more reliable and safe railway following Christmas upgrades.

On the route from London Euston to Carlisle via the West Midlands and north west, more than £22m was invested to upgrade track, install new footbridges and replace railway bridges as part of Network Rail’s Railway Upgrade Plan.

More than 3,700 members of the ‘orange army’ worked to help provide a more reliable railway to help meet increasing demand for passengers.

The West Coast main line was utilised to carry out upgrades and maintenance work and was planned to cause the least disruption.