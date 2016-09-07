Milton Keynes company fined for safety failings after worker suffered serious injuries

A Milton Keynes-based company has been fined for safety failings after a worker suffered serious injuries to his leg.

Aylesbury Crown Court heard how workers at GEA Mechanical Engineering Limited (GEA) were attempting to lift a 900kg decanter scroll back into its mobile trailer, following a service in the workshop.

Struggling to manoeuver it far enough into the trailer, they asked an employee from the office staff to assist them.

Technical support supervisor, Ralph Jago, aged 47, went to their aid but during an attempt to lift the decanter, it slid forward trapping Mr Jago’s right leg against metal racking and badly breaking it.

Mr Jago was trapped for 90 minutes before fire and rescue services were able to free him.

He suffered serious fractures to his right leg, which required metal rods and pins to be inserted.

An investigation by the Health and Safety Executive (HSE) into the incident - on January 29, 2015 - found company failed to ensure staff were suitably trained and competent to plan and carry out a lift of this complexity.

GEA Mechanical Equipment (UK) Limited Old Wolverton, Milton Keynes pleaded guilty to breaching Section 2(1) of the Health and Safety at Work etc Act 1974.

The company was fined £75,000 and ordered to pay costs of £15,831.