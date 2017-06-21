Milton Keynes company launches website competition for MK50

A Milton Keynes-based website and marketing company, WSaaS, (Web Solutions as a Service) is launching a city-wide competition to create a website for a local charity for free, a gift from the company as part of the MK50 celebrations.

WSaaS, which creates complete website solutions for small to medium sized companies, is asking local people to put forward their favourite charity on their Facebook post within their page at www.facebook.com/wsaasuk



“Whether you’re a charity yourself or would like to put forward a charity of your choice, we will provide a website with the latest features, a design to suit you and will include important analytics, optimisation and marketing assistance,” says David Vallance, director at WSaaS.

The competition is live now and entries must be received before Monday 31 July. The prize is worth more than £5,000.

The top five most nominated charities will be contacted and sent a short application form. The responses from the five applicants will be posted on the Facebook page and website on Friday 11th August and open to the public to vote for their favourite on Facebook, with voting closing by Thursday 31st August.

The charity with the most comments/votes will be the winner!

WSaaS’ team of experts will then work with the charity to offer its Pro Platinum package for 24 months, which comes with analytics and marketing assistance.

“We’re a Milton Keynes company and love this great city and the good work charities do to support those that need it, which is why we wanted to do something for the 50th anniversary of Milton Keynes,” David added.

“Having a strong website is important for any charity and we understand that it can be hard to find the time to make it ‘work’ for them – this is where we help our clients. Good luck to everyone entering the competition and we look forward to receiving the entries.”

For more information about WSaaS, visit www.WSaaS.co.uk or call the team on 01908 0467495.