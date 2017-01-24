Milton Keynes company to offer ‘Get into Construction’ courses for unemployed young people

YourMK, the company leading regeneration in Milton Keynes, has partnered with youth charity The Prince’s Trust to help local unemployed people to explore a career in construction.

YourMK - responsible for all repairs and maintenance of council properties in Milton Keynes - will be running two Get into Construction programmes, providing training and experience to help unemployed young people find work.

The six week courses are free and open to people aged 18 to 30.

Trainees will learn new skills, gain a health and safety qualification and a Construction Skills Certificate Scheme card.

YourMK managing director David Gleeson said: “At YourMK we know that regeneration is about far more than physical buildings; we want to support the regeneration of neighbourhoods and communities, and helping people to access work is a central part of that.

“This is a great opportunity for young people interested in construction trades. As well as all the training, travel expenses and work clothing will be provided and any received benefits will not be affected.”

John O’Reilly, director for The Prince’s Trust in Central England, said; “We know that most young people have the motivation to find work but often lack the opportunities they need to get started. As well as providing training and experience, our Get into programmes instil young people with the self-belief they need to find a job and kick-start their careers.”

Youth charity The Prince’s Trust helps unemployed young people to get their lives on track. Three in four young people supported by The Trust move into work, education or training. a taster day for the course in Milton Keynes will run on February 21st.

Those interested in participating should text “call me” to 07904364206 or email Anna.crump@princes-trust.org.uk