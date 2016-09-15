Milton Keynes’ concrete cows are back enjoying the green, green grass of home

Milton Keynes’ most famous residents caused quite a stir when it was announced they would be moo-ving away from their base at intu in CMK earlier in the year.

Liz Leyh’s famous concrete cows had been keeping the grass down at the shopping centre, but the introduction of a new community space meant they needed to find pastures new.

But really, it was off to pastures old - because it was decided the concrete bovine should return to Milton Keynes Museum, where they were created back in 1978.

intu Milton Keynes worked with The Parks Trust to arrange their journey home.

Since the cows have been reinstated, the museum has enjoyed a bumper few months of visitor figures - with numbers up nearly 100%

“We have enjoyed a wonderful summer,” said museum director Bill Griffiths.

“The increase in footfall has been marvellous.

“People want to find out about the history on their doorstep, and we have lots of it.

“Our museum expansion will enable us to tell the history of Milton Keynes in detail, and the cows are a very important part of the story.

“Their move home has undoubtedly been a factor in our successful summer. Visitors love them and they are incredibly popular.

“We are thrilled to have them back and extremely grateful to intu Milton Keynes for their support throughout.”