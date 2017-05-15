Milton Keynes Conservatives announce new leader

Coucillor Andrew Geary has been confirmed as the new leader of the Milton Keynes Conservative Council Group, replacing Cllr Edith Bald.

Cllr Geary previously lead the Conservatives from 2007 - 2014.

“I am honoured and privileged to have been elected leader. I am determined to take this fantastic group of Councillors forward to take control of the Council from the failing Labour Liberal Democrat coalition. Milton Keynes has a bright future but it needs strong leadership that only we can offer,” Cllr Geary said.

“I would like to thank Cllr Edith Bald for all of her hard work over the past few years. We have achieved a lot under her leadership and although it is shame she has stood down, I fully appreciate her reasons and I am pleased she will continue to play an important role in the group.”

Cllr Alex Walker, one of the City’s youngest Councillors, was re-elected as the Deputy Leader and has said he is excited for what the next year will hold with the new leader.

“I am very excited to be working with Andrew. He has a great record of leading the group both in opposition and in Council,” he said.

“I am confident with hard work and determination we can build a great team that can take control of the Council and lead this City into the future. Labour are not up to the job so it is vital we do all we can to take MK in a different direction.”