Milton Keynes Council chamber taken over by bunch of kids

A bunch of schoolchildren took over Milton Keynes Council chamber for a day - and made a “fantastic” job of it, according to the Mayor.

More than 60 pupils from Long Meadow School visited the chamber on Monday to learn about elections and how the council works.

They even carried out their own real life election, complete with a ballot box, to find two classroom ‘Helping Hands’.

The role is a social, cultural and spiritual one and the pupil chosen must ensure everyone in the class is heard, looked after and able to celebrate birthdays, important events and personal successes.

Mayor David Hopkins answered questions from the youngsters and showed them inside his Mayor’s Parlour to look at the interesting gifts given by other dignitaries.

Mr Hopkins said: “It was delight to meet the pupils of Long Meadow School. The children were very engaged and asked some fantastic questions.”

Year five teacher Helen Jamieson said: “It was an excellent opportunity for the children.”

She added: We have been leaning about democracy at school in the run up to our visit so it was great for the children to hear about how the council works and hold our own election in the Council Chamber.”

