Milton Keynes Council contact service wins national accreditation

A council service that supports children in care to safely keep in contact with members of their family has been recognised by a national body that oversees them.

The Contact Service, based in Coffee Hall, has been awarded Enhanced Accreditation Status by the National Association of Contact Centres, in recognition of the level of professionalism and quality of work they do.

Zoe Nolan, cabinet member with responsibility for children and families, said: “It is so important that children in care can have contact with their own families wherever possible. The team do a great job of making this happen in a safe, welcoming environment.

“It is wonderful to hear that they have been recognised by this well renowned industry organisation. My congratulations to everyone in the team.”