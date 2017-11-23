Milton Keynes Council 'disappointed' as EU effectively ends European Capital of Culture bid

Milton Keynes Council has said it is 'disappointed' that the European Commission has effectively ended the city's bid to become European Capital of Culture.

The Citizen reported earlier today that the Commission has told the UK government that British cities can now no longer bid for the title following its decision to leave the European Union.

The letter from EU director-general for Education and Culture Martine Reicherts to the Department of Culture, Media and Sport said: “After consulting relevant services of the Commission, I would like to inform you that following its withdrawal from the European Union, the participation of the United Kingdom in the European Capital of Culture Union action will not be possible."

It effectively ends MK's bid for the 2023 title, which was only launched just a few weeks ago, although the council is determined not to give up just yet on its bid.

A statement from Milton Keynes Council said: “We are disappointed by the position taken by the European Commission.

"We are in discussions with the DCMS regarding our position.

"We will not be withdrawing from the process voluntarily and remain hopeful that a compromise may be found in the future, although whatever happens nothing will reduce our ambition to continue to grow our arts, heritage and cultural sectors in Milton Keynes.”