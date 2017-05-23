Milton Keynes Council flies flag at half mast after Manchester attack

Milton Keynes Council has lowered the flag outside its HQ in Saxon Gate to half mast after last night’s terror attack in Manchester.

Twenty-two people have been confirmed as dead with 59 injured after the explosion at an Ariana Grande concert at the Manchester Arena.

Leader of MK Council Pete Marland said: “The people of Manchester, the victims and their families are in our thoughts today.”

MP for Milton Keynes South Iain Stewart echoed the message, he said: “My thoughts and prayers today are with the victims of Manchester and their families.”