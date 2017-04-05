Milton Keynes Council launches ‘don’t fear your smear’ campaign

Cervical cancer is the most common cancer in women under 35 and by far and away the most effective form of prevention is regular screening.

Cervical cancer screening (the ‘smear’ test) saves the life of 2,000 women every year. Around five million women in the UK have a cervical screening every year; 90–94% of whom receive a normal result.

But despite this some women are still not taking up the tests.

The council aims to increase awareness, increase the uptake of appointments and demystify the screening process.

The Milton Keynes campaign is targeted at women aged 25-49 years as this is where the city falls short of its target.

Lucy Hubbard, Speciality Registrar in Public Health for MKC, says of the campaign said: “We are trying to encourage women to keep their regular appointments, and get rid of some of the myths that discourage them from attending.

“It cannot be stressed how important it is to keep the appointment and carry on being healthy.”

Cllr Hannah O’Neill added: “We all lead busy lives, but we need to make time for these important appointments.

“In Milton Keynes we continue to prioritise prevention, in order to reduce the incidences of serious illnesses further down the line.

“By keeping up to date with your smear test you are staying healthy for yourself and for those that you love and love you.”