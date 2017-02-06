Milton Keynes Council provides motorcycle training in bid to lower casualty numbers

Extra education for motorcyclists is being offered in response to the high number of biker casualties that have occurred over the last two years.

In this period alone, 41 motorcyclists have been killed or seriously injured on Milton Keynes roads.

The council’s Road Safety Team will be holding motorcycle safety training days.

The assessment days are specifically designed to offer post-test training to all ages of motorcyclist to make them more confident and safer on the road and promote better riding techniques.

The council is subsidising the cost for the 1-day training course so it only costs £20 and is open to post-test motorcyclists in Milton Keynes.

Available course dates at Great Holm Fire Station from 9am, are as follows:

- Saturday 18 March

- Saturday 20 May

- Saturday 17 June

- Saturday 16 Sept

Councillor Liz Gifford, said: “I would strongly urge anyone who rides a motorcycle to take advantage of these safety training days, last year two extra days were added due to the high demand for this training.

“The statistics show that this kind of road user has very high casualty numbers and this needs to be reduced significantly.”

Rod Hardie, from the Institute of Advanced Motorists who are supporting the training, said: “We are a group of advanced motorcyclists who enjoy motorcycling and are keen to pass our experience and knowledge gained over the years on to other people with many hints and tips in order to allow you become a safer and more confident rider who is much more aware of the dangers and pitfalls there are out there.

“We aim to improve your riding skills to help you enjoy your riding and to remain safe.”

For more information or to book a place please contact Nigel Spencer on 01908 252806 or e-mail nigel.spencer@milton-keynes.gov.uk