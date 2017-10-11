Milton Keynes Council recognises mental health with Time to Change pledge

Milton Keynes Council has signed up to the Time to Change employer pledge which demonstrates its commitment to change the way the organisation thinks about and addresses mental health in the workplace.

The pledge was signed on World Mental Health Day (10 October) by Chief Executive Carole Mills and cabinet members Councillor’s Hannah O’Neill and Zoe Nolan. It is backed up by an action plan that will help ensure colleagues are supported at all levels to prevent mental health becoming an issue, or to help them if they are already affected.

According to national research, one in four of people will experience a mental health problem and nine in ten say they have faced negative treatment from others as a result.

Carole Mills, Milton Keynes Council’s chief executive said: “The health and wellbeing of all our colleagues is extremely important to us. Signing this pledge shows our commitment to ensuring they are healthy, happy and have the opportunity to work in a supportive environment where we care about and reach out to one another.”

Councillor Hannah O’Neill, cabinet member for health and wellbeing said: “We know it can be hard to talk about mental health, which is why we’ve committed to the pledge. We hope the work we are doing will encourage employees to open up; to talk and to listen, whether it’s themselves or a colleague that is affected by mental health.”

Councillor Zoe Nolan, cabinet member for children and families added: “Too many people with mental health problems can be made to feel isolated or ashamed, but with the right support, they can overcome them and carry on with a successful and happy life. Everyone’s attitude makes a difference and I’m delighted that the council is taking the lead.”