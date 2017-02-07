Milton Keynes Council signs Covenant in promise to armed forces

Milton Keynes has promised that those who serve or have served in the armed forces will be treated fairly in all aspects of life.

On Friday (February 3) Milton Keynes Council was honoured to re-sign the Armed Forces Covenant.

Mark Lancaster MP, Minister for Defence Veterans, Reserves and Personnel, the Mayor and Mayoress and members of the Milton Keynes Armed Forces Liaison group attended the re-signing ceremony at the Civic Offices.

By signing the Armed Forces Covenant, Milton Keynes joins 407 other local authorities in the promise to veterans.

The Covenant was signed by nine signatories including Leader of the Council Peter Marland and MK Armed Forces Champion, MP Mark Lancaster and Jill Wilkinson from Milton Keynes CCG.

Councillor Pete Marland said: “Looking after our armed forces is incredibly important, not only in Milton Keynes but also as a nation.

“Signing this covenant is a promise that Milton Keynes Council will always do its upmost to look after every service man and woman and their families.”

The Milton Keynes Armed Forces Liaison Group developed together an Armed Forces Covenant ‘action plan that’ aims to deliver against key areas.

These include health and wellbeing, economy and skills, recognition and remembrance and education, children and young people.