Milton Keynes Council urged to bid to build new houses

City MP Mark Lancaster has urged Milton Keynes Council to bid for funding following the Prime minister’s announcement that an extra £2bn will be made available for affordable housing.

It was one of the big policy launches in the PM’s Conservative Party Conference speech earlier this week. The funding will be available to councils to directly build their own homes.

CCTV images released following burglary in Milton Keynes http://www.miltonkeynes.co.uk/news/cctv-images-released-following-burglary-in-milton-keynes-1-8184552





The extra funding takes the total available to councils and housing associations in the affordable housing budget to almost £9bn.

“Councils and local authorities will be encouraged to bid for this money to build homes,” Mark said.

“I want Milton Keynes Council to be one of the first to do so. I hear a lot of loud noises but, now the Labour-led council have the opportunity to get significant funding and build the homes we need. This is a positive move by the government and I hope the council will embrace the opportunity.”

In her speech Theresa May said: “Whether you’re trying to buy, renting privately and looking for more security, or waiting for years on a council list, help is on the way. I’ll take personal charge of the government’s response and make the British Dream a reality by reigniting homeownership in Britain once again.”