Milton Keynes councillor under fire for ‘racist and sexist’ quips

The vice-chairman of the city fire authority has been accused of making racist and sexist remarks to a firefighter.

MK councillor Andy Dransfield is alleged to have dropped a series of non-PC clangers during an official visit to Great Holm Fire Station.

The veteran Tory, well-known for his outspokenness, is said to have made a beeline for a black firefighter and shook his hand.

A Citizen source claimed the ensuing one-sided conversation was as follows.

Mr Dransfield: “You’re the first one I’ve seen.”

The firefighter looked embarrassed but stayed silent.

Mr Dransfield, who represents MK Council on the fire authority, clarified with: “You know.... ethnic minority.”

The firefighter did not respond and Mr Dransfield added: “Now all we need is a woman. Are there any here?”

Mr Dransfield says he was being positive and welcoming.

But the firefighter has now complained to the Fire Brigades Union, who bosses are conducting a top level investigation.

“We are taking this very seriously and we are supporting our member,” said an FBU spokesman.

A further investigation is being carried out by fire service legal director Graham Britten under the Buckinghamshire and MK fire authority’s code of conduct. Meanwhile there are calls for Mr Dransfield’s role as a Milton Keynes councillor to be scrutinised.

Labour councillor Zoe Nolan said: “I am saddened to hear these allegations that a firefighter has been subjected to such insensitive and totally inappropriate comments. If these allegations are proven I would expect the Conservatives leader to immediately remove him from the fire authority and examine his role as a councillor.”