Milton Keynes councillors make the shortlist for the Councillor Achievement Awards

The shortlist for the 2017 Councillor Achievement Awards have been announced - and there are two nominees from Milton Keynes.

Councillors Mick Legg and Peter Marland, from Milton Keynes City Council, are both nominated in the Technology and Digital Award category.

The eighth annual awards are the only national ceremony to celebrate the important work of councillors from across England and Wales.

More than 200 nominations were received this year.

Winners will be announced at a ceremony on Tuesday November 7th, against the backdrop of the Guildhall’s Livery Hall in London.

Jonathan Carr-West, chief executive of the Local Government Information Unit said: “Councils play a crucial role keeping our communities connected, and safe. Despite ever tightening budgets, they ensure that essential services are delivered on the ground, day after day. But this exemplary work of local government often goes unrecognised.

“The exceptional nominations we received this year remind us of the instrumental role that councillors play in our daily lives, making our communities places where we all want to live.

“We are proud to honour the achievements of those shortlisted and look forward to showcasing the winners at the Awards ceremony in London in November.”