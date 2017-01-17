Milton Keynes couple urge people to sign e-petition in memory of their daughter

With just days to go before it closes, Great Linford parents Kim and Richie Bennett are appealing to people to sign their e-petition to raise awareness of and the need for research into a rare cancer from which they lost their beautiful little girl.

On April 23 2015, Kim and Richie were heart-broken when their little girl, Rhiley, lost her fight with an Atypical Teratoid Rhabdoid which attacks the central nervous system, just two weeks after her third birthday.

Kim said: “Rhiley had just a 15% chance of survival because so little is known about this form of cancer and how to fight it. When she was eventually diagnosed at Milton Keynes General, Rhiley had a 7cm tumour on her spine which had also spread into her brain. She died 11 months after being diagnosed, having undergone a spinal operation and chemotherapy.

“In memory of our adorable little girl, we are dedicated to raising awareness of the need for more research into this devastating form of cancer to help others who are diagnosed.

“Please sign our e-petition calling on the government to help save others before it closes on Sunday 22nd January. If it reaches 10,000 signatures, the Government has to respond.”

Pioneering national charity, Brain Tumour Research, which has its headquarters in Shenley Wood is supporting the couple’s plea for more signatures and is also campaigning to see the national spend on brain tumour research increased to £30 million - £35 million a year, in line with breast and leukaemia, in order to advance treatments and ultimately find a cure.

Sign the petition click: https://petition.parliament.uk/petitions/161514