Milton Keynes Cubs renew their promise to mark centenary celebrations

More than 100 Cub Scouts in Milton Keynes have celebrated 100 years of adventures at Shenley Brook End School.

With 122 Cubs aged between eight and 10 in the theatre of the school, they renewed their promise to commemorate the beginning of the Cub Scout Section.

The promise is made by all members of the scouting movement and the words change slighly as you move through the sections.

Four Cubs were selected at random and were asked to lead the promise renewal.

The evening started with some traditional campfire songs and then a huge game of air football which was a spectacular sight.

MK were privileged to have the Bucks County Commisioner James Palin with us to celebrate this remarkable event.