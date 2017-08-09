Milton Keynes Dons and Arriva make a winning team for matchday buses

MK Dons fans can now hop aboard the bus to enjoy easy and affordable trips to see their heroes play at home in Milton Keynes this season.

Arriva and MK Dons have teamed up to provide matchday buses for supporters from surrounding areas to Stadium MK throughout the 2017/18 season.

Route MK1 will travel between Aylesbury Bus Station, Bierton, Wing, Leighton Buzzard and Stadium MK, with return tickets at £5 adults/£3.50 children from Aylesbury and £4 adults /£2.50 children from Leighton Buzzard.

Route MK2 will travel between Buckingham, Milton Keynes Railway Station, Wetherspoons (CMK), centre:mk shopping centre and, Stadium MK, with return tickets at £4.70 adults/£3.10 children.

Maq Alibhai, area managing director South, at Arriva Midlands, said: “At Arriva Midlands we are dedicated to getting people where they want to be and we are delighted to be working with MK Dons to provide this matchday service to and from Stadium MK for supporters across the region.

“We wish MK Dons the very best of luck for the 2017/18 season and are thrilled that we will be sharing this journey with the fans.”

MK Dons executive director Andrew Cullen added:: “The previous bus service was well received by supporters and therefore we are delighted to re-introduce it for the 2017/18 season.

“What’s more, we are now able to extend the service to our loyal supporters – and potential new Dons – in Aylesbury, Leighton Buzzard, Wing and Buckingham, as well as, of course, those in Milton Keynes.

“It’s hoped that this service will allow supporters to travel to and from Stadium MK in an easy and affordable way, which will only enhance their matchday experience.”

The services have been scheduled to ensure that supporters arrive 45 minutes before weekend matches and 30 minutes before kick-off on weeknight matches. Departure times will be 20 minutes following the final whistle.

The MK1 and MK2 services are now up and running and will next be in action on Saturday, 19th August for the Dons’ match against Gillingham.

For further details and bus times visit www.arrivabus.co.uk/mk1 and www.arrivabus.co.uk/mk2

