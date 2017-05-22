Milton Keynes Dons announce renewed corporate PR support

Milton Keynes Dons has announced its continued supplier relationship with PR and Media agency Jersey Road PR.

The agency became the football club’s first ever official corporate PR provider four years ago and supports the PR and media activities for MK Dons’ corporate partnerships.

Jersey Road PR is a Milton Keynes-based agency that works with local, national and international clients from across various industries including healthcare, education and the charity and legal sectors. With over 35 years’ experience, Jersey Road PR is committed to delivering practical and creative media and PR solutions for its clients.

“We are delighted to announce this continued relationship,” said Andrew Cullen, executive director at MK Dons.

“We are always looking to work with local organisations. Jersey Road PR is not only MK-based, but also has a wealth of experience in media and PR and over the past three years we have hugely benefited from its input.”

In recent years MK Dons has established a reputation for playing stylish and entertaining football. Its stature in the city has increased over the years and with a fan base and audience on the rise, now is the perfect time for local businesses to connect with the Club and raise their profile in Milton Keynes.

Gareth Russell, joint director of Jersey Road PR said, “MK Dons is more than just a football team. Over the past few years it has been instrumental in bringing Milton Keynes together as a city. We hope that through this exciting opportunity we can encourage more local businesses to partner with MK Dons and build on the great work that has already been achieved.”