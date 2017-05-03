Milton Keynes Dons favourites return to the pitch to support charity

Your chance to see the MK Dons players of the past decade play an exhibition match against the MK Dons Supporters Association FC is fast approaching.

Next Friday’sa event wiill raise money for MK Dons Sport and Education Trust (SET) as they turn 10 years old!

MK Dons SET work with 50,000 people in the local area across themes of sport, health, inclusion and education, using the power of sport and the MK Dons brand to engage with those that their services can make a real impact on.

Players including Izale McLeod, Luke Chadwick, Danny Swailes and Paul Mitchell will return to raise money to help fund this important local charity.

Paul Mitchell, ex-captain and Community Ambassador said: “I’m delighted and honoured to be pulling on the white and gold again and be back in front of our great support at stadium MK. I’m also delighted that a cause so close to my heart is benefiting from this event, the SET and the MK Dons family supported me when my career came to an end and I’m hoping to emulate my previous efforts when Community Ambassador to raise a lot of money to make a difference and give back to the area where I live.”

A spokesman for MK DONS set said: “We are excited to see some old faces return to stadium MK, it’s going to be a great event. We are so proud of the work we have delivered to the community over the last year 10th and it’s so wonderful to receive such amazing support, we look to continue to offer our life changing programmes and engage with as many as possible within the community.”

This is a great opportunity for a staff outing or to engage with a local community group or a school that you may work with.

All profits from this match are being donated to Milton Keynes Dons Sport and Education Trust (Registered charity 1123762).

The playing squad is announced regularly on Events Managed’s Facebook page and is subject to change. To learn more about this great charity please visit www.mkdonsset.com



Gates will open at 6:15pm for next Friday’s (May 12) match with a 7pm kick off. Adult tickets are £10 each; Under 16’s & Over 60’s £4 each; and a family ticket (2 adults and 2 U16’s) at £20 each can be booked via Eventbrite.