Milton Keynes Dons SET celebrates 10th anniversary with a musical spectacular

MK Dons SET presents an evening of iconic sporting themes along with a traditional ‘last night of the proms’ spectacular by Milton Keynes City Orchestra this Friday evening.

The evening, being hosted at Arena MK, will begin with a performance by Thomas Cove and Katherine Skene with supporting performances from Arts1, Summerfield School and the Winner of Song for MK; Paige Broadhurst.

The prom will be conducted by Damian Iorio, and the orchestra’s programme will feature well known sporting themes that will be linked to local sporting milestones. The soloists for the prom are Alex Tsilogianni and Thomas Cove.

John Cove, chief executive of MK Dons SET said: “We’re delighted that MKCO are supporting us not only with SET’s birthday celebrations but also MK50. It’s fantastic that we have been able to adapt the set to include iconic sporting themes which represents sport in Milton Keynes. We look forward to welcoming and celebrating with the MK Community.”

To book tickets, call 0333 200 5343 or visit www.mkdonsset.com/set-10th-birthday