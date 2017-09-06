Milton Keynes Dons SET to host special night of sport and music

To celebrate the tenth birthday of MK Dons SET and Milton Keynes’ 50th Birthday, MK Dons SET is hosting an evening of iconic sporting themes along with a traditional ‘last night of the proms’ spectacular to be performed by Milton Keynes City Orchestra.

This event will take place at Arena MK on Friday, November 17.

The support programme will include a performance of the winning ‘Song for MK’ followed by many well-known (and some not-so-well known) songs with sporting connections

Conducted by Damian Iorio, the orchestra’s programme will feature well known sporting themes, that link to sporting milestones, such as Match of the Day; Ravel’s Bolero (Torvill and Dean’s music for their iconic gold medal winning routine from the 1984 Olympics); Chariots of Fire; Nessun Dorma (used as the Theme for Italia ’90 coverage).

The finale will deliver rousing renditions of all the traditional favourites including Jerusalem; Rule Britannia; and, Pomp and Circumstance.

Tickets are now available by calling 0333 200 5343 or online at www.mkdonsset.com/set-10th-birthday

“We’re delighted that MKCO are supporting us not only with SET’s birthday celebrations but also MK50,” said John Cove, chief executive of MK Dons SET.

“It’s fantastic that we have been able to adapt the set to include iconic sporting themes which represents sport in Milton Keynes. We look forward to welcoming and celebrating with the MK Community,” he added.