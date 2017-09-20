Milton Keynes Dons Sports and Education Trust has netball in its sights

MK Dons Sport and Education Trust (SET) is partnering with successful netball club MK Netters to establish themselves in the netball circuit as a community and high performance club for aspiring women and girls to get into the sport.

Netball is the fastest growing women’s sport in the UK with more than a million women and girls playing the sport weekly.

Following on from the success of the Premier League girls programme and ladies teams, SET is looking to reproduce that success on the netball court.

Short term goals are for the SET to become a breeding ground for netball talent locally, and to offer a pathway into higher level participation through high quality coaches and competition.

Longer term, the SET will look to replicate the programme that Wasps have created in Coventry, with a National Performance League team and eventually, a Super League NPL side.

Julie Tucker, head coach at MK Netters said; “This is great for netball, great for women and great for our area as we know we have these amazing youngsters and adults who end up going to other areas because we haven’t got something on the doorstep for them to continue their development.

“With SET and MK Dons entering this arena the future is looking very bright for netballer’s in Milton Keynes and the surrounding areas.”

John Cove, CEO of MK DONS SET added: “We are delighted to add Netball to the range of sporting opportunities we deliver locally. The fact that this is in partnership with one of the strongest local clubs makes the project even more exciting – who knows where it will end? Perhaps an England International Netball player someday!”

If you want to know how to be a part of the latest MK Dons SET project, contact Ben Lawrence on 01908 622875, Julie Tucker on 07718 380451 or click http://www.mknetters.co.uk/