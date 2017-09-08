Milton Keynes driver robbed after being threatened with kitchen knife

A robber threatened a man with a kitchen knife and punched him in the face before driving off with his car.

The incident happened around 4.55pm on Monday (September 4) outside the Premier Store in Briar Hill, Milton Keynes.

The victim, 23, was in his parked black Peugeot 307, when the car door was opened and he was threatened with a knife.

The offender then punched the victim in the face.

He ran into the Premier Store to ask for help as the offender got into the car and drove away.

At about 4.10am the following day, the car collided with a parked vehicle in Stacey Avenue at the junction with Victoria Street.

Investigating officer, Detective Constable Stephanie Mason of the Investigation Hub based at Milton Keynes police station, said: “The offender who carried out the robbery is a white man, about 30 to 40, with short dark and grey hair and of medium build. He was wearing a black jacket and carrying a kitchen knife which was about 30cm in length. He spoke with an English accent.

“Following the collision in the early hours of Tuesday morning, a witness saw two males get out of the car and run off towards Marina Drive.

“The victim sustained bruising to his face and a small puncture wound from the knife during the altercation with the offender. Thankfully the victim did not require medical treatment.

“If anyone has any information about the robbery or the car colliding with the parked car please contact police immediately by calling 101 and quoting reference number 43170262898.

“If you do not want to speak directly to the police you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111. No personal details are taken, information is not traced or recorded and you will not go to court.”