Milton Keynes duo record song for children affected by conflict

A young rap duo from Milton Keynes are using their musical talents to help children affected by war.

Tantrum XG, brothers Daniel Oguntola, 13, and Michael Oguntola, 12, have released a song called ‘W.A.R’, with a donation from each single sold going to children’s charity War Child UK, the charity for children affected by war, support children affected by conflict across Africa, Asia and the Middle East.

The duo became involved with War Child after they performed at a music event to raise money for the charity.

After reading about the work that War Child does, the pair became increasingly involved.

The song W.A.R, which rapper Daniel describes as “a hip-hop beat with a big beat twist” touches on the pain and difficult realities for children affected by war.

“War Child was just something we wanted to be a part of. I hope people see the song W.A.R as a call to arms, and always keep the children in their minds,” said Michael.

Daniel says “We found out about kids our own age that are doing things that we couldn’t even dream of. I hope people stream and download the song but most of all I want people to think about what we are saying and the children who we are rapping about.”

Katie Johnson, head of individual giving for War Child UK says, “We are delighted that the talented Tantrum XG have dedicated their time and efforts to helping children affected by war. War Child has a rich heritage when it comes to music, and have closely with the music and film industries since 1995, when we released our initial ‘Help Album’. Since then we have worked with artists such as David Bowie, Coldplay and Oasis – we are proud that Tantrum XG are following in the footsteps of these legends by choosing to fundraise for us!

The single ‘W.A.R’ by Tantrum XG was released on 12 June and is available to stream and download from all major digital stores.