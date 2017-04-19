Milton Keynes earthquake survivor says thank you to his sherpa

A city businessman is saying a poignant thank you to the mountain guide who saved him from dying in the Nepal earthquake exactly two years ago.

Fundraiser Tony McMurray was climbing Everest for charity when the massive earthquake struck, killing thousands of people.

“The whole world literally shook around me,” said the 48-year-old, who is finance director for CMK-based Ingram Micro.

He says it was entirely due to the skill of a sherpa called Sukman that he got down the mountain alive.

Afterwards, back on the ground, Tony set about helping the people who had lost their homes, giving away all his supplies and clothing – even the shirt off his back.

He also made a very special pledge to Sukman.

“I promised I would bring him to the UK to meet my family and friends so they could personally thank him for bringing me down the mountain alive,” said Tony.

Preparations are now finalised for Sukham to fly over in June, and Tony has arranged a jam-packed week of sightseeing and reunions.

He is organising a charity evening on June 4 for guests to hear the Everest adventure firsthand.

One guest of honour will be fellow climber Ellis, who was also caught up in the Nepalese drama.

Tickets for the evening are available on 07792 189022.

All funds raised will go towards rebuilding Sukman’s village, which was 90 per cent destroyed by the earthquake.

Tony has spent most of his spare time over the past 10 years raising money for the Alzheimer’s Society in memory of his mum Josephine, who lived in Bletchley.

The earthquake rocked Nepal on April 25, 2015. It killed 9,000 people, injured 22,000 and left thousands without their homes or possessions.

Tony was climbing Everest to raise money for Alzheimer’s. Over the past decade he has raised £60,000, tackling everything from marathons to mountain climbs.