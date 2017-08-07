Milton Keynes’ Emily Haig leads national anthem at Sunday’s FA Community Shield match at Wembley

Milton Keynes born soprano Emily Haig sung the national anthem at Sunday’s FA Community Shield match which saw Arsenal beat Chelsea 4-1 on penalities.

Sunday was Emily’s 10th appearance at Wembley this year, having last performed in May for the prestigious Emirates FA Cup Final.

Proceeds from the Sunday’s match will be donated to to those affected by the Grenfell Tower tragedy.

The FA, alongside Arsenal, Chelsea and McDonald’s, is hoping to raise around £1.25m.

Emily said: “Singing at Wembley is an amazing experience. It is really quite overwhelming to come out of the players’ tunnel on to the pitch and hear the

roar of the crowd, see the flags and banners and the whole theatricality of the event is just spellbinding. And then when I get on to the podium to sing and it

all goes quiet I just feel very privileged and honoured. And then I can relax, take my seat and enjoy the game.”

In addition to football, Emily opened the grid in July for the Formula 1 British Grand Prix and in April for the World Endurance Championship, both

at Silverstone.

A popular concert performer, Emily will be headlining the September 9 Proms and Prosecco concert in Newport, Shropshire. More dates

and information via Emily’s website www.emilyhaigsoprano.co.uk