Milton Keynes falls silent to honour terror attack victims

Businesses and residents alike recognised a minutes silence at 11am today to honour the victims of the Manchester terror attack.

Businesses who took part across MK included the centre:mk, Buckinghamshire Fire and Rescue HQ and the MK Council.

Twenty-two people were killed and 64 injured after suicide bomber Salman Abedi detonated a homemade device at Manchester Arena on Monday.

Manchester’s council invited people “to pay your respects to those we lost” at the time.

Milton Keynes Council also flew the Union Jack at half past the day after the attack, council leader Pete Marland said: “The people of Manchester, the victims and their families are in our thoughts today” and invited people to the vigil.