Milton Keynes Family Centre’s call out for votes to bag a share of bag charge fund

Milton Keynes’ Family Centres are bidding to bag a massive cash boost from the Tesco Bags of Help initiative.

Daisychain, Hedgerows, The Rowans and Moorlands Family Centres are on the shortlist to win a cash prize which they hope to use towards their community allotment project.

Tesco teamed up with Groundwork to launch its community funding scheme, which sees grants of £4,000, £2,000 and £1,000 – all raised from the 5p bag levy – being awarded to local community projects.

Three groups in every Tesco region have been shortlisted to receive the award and shoppers are being invited to head along to Tesco stores to vote for who they think should take away the top grant.

Tracy Harris, Daisychain family centre head, said: “We’re thrilled to be on the shortlist for Bags of Help. Our project aims to create an allotment for each family centre that will be maintained by our community volunteers in partnership with young people from the council’s youth service.

“We aim to use the allotments to grow produce that will be used in the centres to promote healthy eating and sustainability. I hope the public will get behind us and drop their token in our box!”

Voting is open in stores throughout May and June in Tesco Superstores and Tesco Express across MK. Customers will cast their vote using a token given to them at the check-out in store each time they shop.