Milton Keynes family pay tribute after ‘tragic’ helicopter crash

The family of those who tragically lost their lives in last week’s helicopter crash have paid tribute.

North Wales Police confirmed that the remains of the helicopter were recovered and transported from the Rhinog Mountains for a detailed examination this morning.

Chief Inspector Richie Green at North Wales Police has thanked the local communities and visitors for their support and cooperation, he said: “Now those who tragically lost their lives have been recovered and the wreckage removed a further methodical search and examination is required.”

Details of all five passengers have been confirmed as Kevin and Ruth Burke aged 56 and 49, Donald and Sharon Burke aged 55 and 48 and Barry Burke, 51.

The family of Sharon Burke, said: “We would like to take this opportunity to thank everybody for their support and messages of condolences on the loss of our wonderful daughter, sister and auntie, Sharon Burke, her husband Donald, his brothers Kevin and Barry also Kevin’s wife Ruth.

“We are truly overwhelmed with all your love and support.

“Our thoughts at this time are especially with Sharon and Donald’s three wonderful Children who are a credit to their parents.

“We would like to pass on special thanks to all of the emergency services and public who helped in the search and recovery of our loved ones, also the police liaison officers who have been a great help at this difficult time.”

Donald and Sharon Burke’s daughter Olivia added: “Our family has changed within the space of a day.

“They were taken far too soon and it’s hard for us to understand why such a tragedy would happen to the best type of people, who were so selfless and genuine to everyone they met.

“They embodied every attribute of an amazing parent, sibling, child and friend. That will never be forgotten and will only make us aspire to do them proud.

“We would appreciate if everyone could respect our wishes to be left alone and allow us the time to come to terms with the events of the last few days, through the support of our family and friends.”

Chief Inspector Richie Green added: “I am very grateful for the continued patience and understanding of the public as we bring this complex and difficult stage of the investigation to a close.

“North Wales Police and Thames Valley Police continue to support family members and they asked for the following tributes and photographs to be shared. Our thoughts remain with them.”