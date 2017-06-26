Milton Keynes family score MK Dons goodies in competition

The Hart family scored when they entered a competition to win MK Dons goodies.

Louise Hart, from Milton Keynes, entered the Facebook competition on behalf of her sons, Jay and Caelan, hoping to win prizes for her husband, Jason.

Football fans had the opportunity to win two tickets to an MK Dons home league game of their choice next season, a shirt, stationery and a football, in a competition organised by Leighton Buzzard solicitors, Osborne Morris & Morgan.

“My Dad really deserved to win this prize as he is the best. He is always there if we need him and will do anything for us. He likes to joke around with us and he’s really funny. I’m really happy that he won this”, says 11-year-old Jay.

Six-year-old Caelan proudly said of his daddy; “Thank you very much Daddy for everything and for teaching me football. You are the best Daddy ever and I love you lots and lots”.

Jason said, “I’m so grateful to have been nominated by my boys (and Louise) and to have won this fantastic prize, I will be proudly wearing my MK Dons shirt when I go to my chosen game and the boys are excited to go over the park to play with the new football.”

Managing partner at Osborne Morris and Morgan, Tim Woolford, added;

“We wanted to launch another competition for families, but this time for Father’s Day and yet again we were inundated with entries. We wish to thank all the families who took part and encourage everyone to keep an eye out for our next competition”.