Milton Keynes FIFA ace joins West Ham’s eSports squad

Milton Keynes man Jamie ‘Jamboo’ Rigden has joined West Ham’s eSports team - to play FIFA on behalf of the club.

Jamboo, who is currently Europe’s number one ranked FIFA’17 player on xBox, will represent the club in competitions and events all over the world.

The 21-year-old said: “It’s a really exciting time, anyone who knows me will know that this is a dream come true.

“I’ve put in a lot of hours to get to where I am today, so now I just can’t wait to get started.

“West Ham is a massive club and clearly believes in the eSports vision as well, so I’m looking forward to working with them.”

Jamboo’s YouTube channel has attracted more than 50,000 subscribers in just six months ahd he has a perfect 40 wins out of 40 record.

