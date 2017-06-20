Milton Keynes Film Network announces return of its 48 hour film challenge

The Milton Keynes Film Network (MKFN) has announced their third annual 48 hour Film Challenge, which will run from June 30 to July 2.

Individuals and teams of filmmakers from Milton Keynes and the surrounding areas are invited to film, direct and edit a short film in just 48 hours.

This year’s film challenge has a unique twist: Each team will be given the same script from which to make their film. The script has been specially written to give each team a wide scope to create a unique film.

Experienced and new filmmakers alike are invited to take part – simply form a team, sign up, and make a short film over a weekend – and perhaps win prizes.

MKFN will also host a special Screening and Awards event on Saturday, July 8 where all the films entered into the 48 Hour Film Challenge will be screened and the winners announced.

Prizes will be given to the winning teams.

Davin Jeayes from MKFN said: “This is a fantastic opportunity for experienced filmmakers and those new to making films, to create a unique short film over a weekend using their creativity and story-telling skills.

“Milton Keynes and the surrounding areas has some amazing filmmaking talent. Our remit is to nurture and encourage that talent and give them exciting opportunities to grow and develop in one of the fasted growing cities in the UK”