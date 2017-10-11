Milton Keynes fire chief loses job after drink driving

A fire service boss whose father is a national government advisor has been dismissed from his job for drink driving.

Area Commander Paul Holland was instrumental in planning MK’s new blue light hub, which combines fire, police and ambulance services in one unit.

But in May this year he was charged with drink driving after being caught by police with almost twice the legal limit of alcohol in his system.

He pleaded guilty before magistrates in June and was sentenced to a driving ban and a fine.

Meanwhile Bucks Fire and Rescue chiefs suspended him from his duties pending an independent external investigation.

The investigation concluded he should be dismissed but Mr Holland, who was off duty when the offence happened, launched a appeal.

The action caused a stir on Twitter, where references were made to the important position held by his distinguished father.

Peter Holland CBE has been chief Fire and Rescue Advisor for the UK government since 2013.

A former Bedfordshire and Luton fire service boss, he was awarded the CBE in 2010 for services to local government.

He was past president of the Chief Fire Officers Association and holds the Queen’s Fire Service Medal for his service.

Son Paul was the fifth generation of the family to work in the fire service and his grandfather the late Sir Kenneth Holland was knighted in 1981 for his services to the profession.

A spokesman for Bucks Fire and Rescue Service confirmed Mr Holland has lost his appeal.