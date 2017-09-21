Milton Keynes fire stations to receive four new engines at cost of £1million

Fire stations at Bletchley, Broughton, Great Holm and Newport Pagnell are to receive a new fully equipped engine each costing around £250,000.

The announcement follows a successful 18-month project run in a partnership between Bucks Fire & Rescue Service and its counterparts in Oxfordshire and Berkshire.

Fifteen vehicles have been ordered in the first year of the contract, with eight for Buckinghamshire, three for Oxfordshire and four for Berkshire. The vehicles will be located at stations close to the three services’ shared borders and replace existing vehicles.

The collaborative work ensures the vehicles feature the latest innovation and technological advances, and helps align working practices between firefighters in the Thames Valley.

A total of 37 new fire engines will be delivered over the next four years, three of which were on display at Abingdon Airfield on September 13.

Councillor Roger Reed, chairman of Bucks & Milton Keynes Fire Authority, said: “By working closely with our Thames Valley fire and rescue service partners in the procurement exercise, we have been able to increase the efficiency of our fleet.

“Not only has this resulted in making our money go further, but it also means that our crews can work seamlessly together with our partners. Resources can be better shared at incidents and we can better align our training and procedures to the same standards and requirements as our counterparts moving forward.”

Pictured from left are Councillor Peter McDonald, Bucks & Milton Keynes Fire Authority’s Lead Member for Finance, IT and Procurement, Councillor Judith Heathcoat, Deputy Leader of Oxfordshire County Council and the cabinet member for Oxfordshire Fire and Rescue Service, and Councillor Angus Ross, Royal Berkshire Fire Authority’s Lead Member for Strategic Assets.