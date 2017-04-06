Milton Keynes firm don their aprons at welfare support group

A team of accountants have donned their aprons to serve lunch to the elderly at the Milton Keynes Irish Welfare Support Group.

Mercer & Hole senior partner, Paul Maberly along with Dasdeep Sidhu, Natalie McSavaney and Caroline Valentino volunteered to wait on tables and chatted to the group of over 60 regular lunch club attendees at Milton Keynes Irish Centre.

The lunch club provides the opportunity for the older Irish community of Milton Keynes and their friends to get together every week and enjoy a two-course meal.

For some of the attendees, the lunch club is a lifeline and facilitates their only social interaction and hot meal of the week.

Paul Maberly said: “We had a fantastic afternoon volunteering at Milton Keynes Irish Welfare Support Group.

“The volunteers provide an important service to its regular attendees.

“You get a real sense of community spirit where everyone comes together to make the lunch group run so successfully.”

Mercer & Hole also donated a gardening-themed raflle prize to the group and stayed on after lunch to play bingo.

For more information visit http://www.irishcentremk.com/Welfare.aspx