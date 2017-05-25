Milton Keynes firm honoured with certification

Last week MK company ‘CanTrack’ was awarded with ISO 9001, the internationally recognised standard for Quality Management Systems.

Parliamentary candidate Iain Stewart presented CanTrack’s Peter Thompson with the company’s certification.

Iain said: “MK is a vibrant business centre that can count world beaters like the Red Bull F1 team amongst a long list of responsible employers in the Borough.

“CanTrack is an excellent example of what we need more of in the British Economy, entrepreneurship, teamwork and innovation. CanTrack’s products and services help other businesses’ increase safety, security and efficiency all essential in this day and age.”