Milton Keynes firm Mazars puts mind over matter for charity marathon

As part of a busy year of charity fundraising at the Milton Keynes office of international accountancy and advisory firm, Mazars, Ross Lambert, has taken part in an epic charity challenge.

Donning his sweatbands and running shoes, financial planner Ross ran a thigh-crunching 26.2 miles in the Brighton Marathon to raise money for mental health charity, Mind.

Completing the mammoth task in temperatures that were 15 degrees hotter than the conditions he had trained in, Ross managed to complete the run in three hours and 53 minutes.

“Although I have not directly experienced mental health issues, I have seen the impact it has had on a number of people I care about,” he said.

“With mental illness now affecting more and more people each year, I wanted to do my bit to improve awareness, increase understanding, reduce stigma and ensure help is there when people need it the most”.

Having set himself a £1,000 target and with donations still rolling in, Ross has managed to raise £1,655 to date for the cause.

Ross added: “Mind is a fantastic charity that provides advice and support to empower those experiencing mental health problems and I have always admired their work. I’d like to thank everyone for their donations and kind words of support.”

It has been reported that every year, one in four people will experience a mental health problem and Mind works hard to listen, provide support and advice and fight the corners of those living with mental health conditions.

Find out more about the cause on the Mind website: https://www.mind.org.uk/

Make a donation to Ross’ JustGiving page www.justgiving.com/fundraising/Ross-lambert1