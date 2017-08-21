Milton Keynes firm raises more than £5000 for the Winter Night Shelter MK

The Milton Keynes office of accountancy firm Mazars as raised £5,160 for Winter Night Shelter MK, with its inaugural charity quiz.

The event, hosted by Match of the Day commentator Steve Wilson, was attended by 170 people at the MK Stadium last month.

The event is part of Mazars’ national commitment to supporting worthwhile causes and making a positive impact upon society.

Winter Night Shelter MK provides warm, safe and friendly accommodation for homeless people in the coldest months of each year.

The scheme runs annually between early December and mid-March, and provides a hot meal and a bed and breakfast to around 15 guests per night.

Volunteers interact with the guests throughout their stay, engaging them in a range of activities including games, films and quizzes.

Since the charity started five years ago, it has hosted 320 guests, provided 3,587 bed nights, served 7,174 meals and helped 165 people move into longer term accommodation.

The charity also funds a welfare officer who works closely with those affected by homelessness. It provides support to help people rebuild their lives by signposting drug and alcohol support services and by helping individuals to find accommodation and work.

Stephen Eames, Milton Keynes office managing partner, said: “Homelessness is both a local and a national issue. Supporting this charity has not only helped raise crucial funds but heightened awareness too.

“The work that Winter Night Shelter MK does is brilliant. Providing shelter, a bed and a warm meal is quite simply a lifeline for some of the most vulnerable people in our community. We are incredibly pleased that through the money we raised, we can help to help provide even more shelter and crucial support to those who need it the most, and make a difference this winter.

“I’d like to take this opportunity to thank everyone that attended what was a fantastic evening. Feedback has been really positive – the quiz could become an annual event!”