Milton Keynes’ first ever Festival of Nature launches

As part of the ongoing celebrations for Milton Keynes’ 50th birthday, The Parks Trust has partnered with Berks, Bucks & Oxon Wildlife Trust and Milton Keynes Natural History Society to present the city’s first ever Festival of Nature.

Festival of Nature will run across Milton Keynes between July 1 until July 8.

It will offer a dedicated programme of activities to celebrate the beautiful and inspiring nature found in Milton Keynes’ green space.

Events will be available for people of all ages to enjoy, with highlights including Nature Day at Howe Park Wood on July 1.

Attendees will be able to take part in a variety of activities including guided walks, nature stalls, children’s activities, pond dipping and bug hunting.

Another event not to be missed is the Canal Wildlife Challenge on July 8.

Participants can join the Canal & River Trust to explore the wildlife on the Grand Union Canal, take part in a wildlife walk, and help to construct a bug hotel to encourage more wildlife to the area.

Meanwhile, on July 7, the Wildlife Trust will be running a special nature zone in intu Milton Keynes, where people can find out all about the wildlife in their area.

Julie Dawes, Events & Community Engagement Manager for The Parks Trust, said: “We’re incredibly excited about the city’s first Festival of Nature.

“Many people perhaps don’t realise the huge variety of birds, animals, insects and other wildlife that can be found across our beautiful city.

“This week will therefore be a great opportunity for people to find out more about the creatures and plants we may see every day, and those that are a little rarer.

“We love holding events like this as they really encourage people to get out and about, and engage with both ourselves, and the landscapes around us.”

Christopher Williams, the Berks, Bucks & Oxon Wildlife Trust’s Director of Conservation & Education for Buckinghamshire added: “After months of planning with our great partners The Parks Trust and MK Natural History Society I’m looking forward to the first-ever MK Festival of Nature.

“The Wildlife Trust is proud to be part of this Festival because it showcases the wonderful nature and wildlife across the city in ways that encourage people to enjoy being outdoors in our meadows, woods and alongside waterways.

“The exciting walks, events and fun activities will help everyone explore and discover wildlife across the city.

“We’re very grateful for the support and encouragement of local groups and businesses, especially intu Milton Keynes where shoppers will Get into Wildlife on July 7 and July 8.”

For more information visit www.theparkstrust.com/whats-on