Milton Keynes Frosts has its sparkliest Christmas ever!

Last year’s Christmas at Frosts Garden Centre was its most magical yet.

The Garden Centre, which recently completed its impressive £1.5m refurbishment, saw a brand new Santa’s Grotto in 2016, with more than 40,000 people visiting the grotto.

During the festive period, Santa saw 21,400 children and each was given a free toy, 18,458 mince pies were handed out to parents and more than 20 tonnes of reindeer food was made. It was also estimated that Santa said ‘Ho, ho, ho’ 85,000 times!

Over the entire festive period, the Garden Centre welcomed a total of 850,000 people – its most visits ever over Christmas – who were enticed by free events including Ladies Night and the Magical Night. The iced topping on a metaphorical Christmas cake was Frosts’ real ice skating rink that drew in a record number of skaters with over 30,000 people of all ages slipping and sliding across the ice – the youngest just two weeks old!

Frosts launched the region’s largest Christmas display of products, which included three singing reindeer heads, a talking post box and giant gingerbread house. “This has been our biggest ever investment into Christmas,” says managing director James Frost.

“We have introduced many new attractions to the centre to cater for all ages and the response has been fantastic, especially through social media. We are already planning our Christmas for this year and working through the many exciting new events for 2017. Thank you to everyone that visited us last year and to the brilliant staff that have worked tirelessly to create a truly magical experience.”